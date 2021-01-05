Delhi: Woman stabs husband to death, attempts suicide

“I killed my husband Chiraag Sharma and now I am killing myself too” — minutes after allegedly stabbing her husband to death at their home on Saturday afternoon, 36-year-old Renuka posted this message on Facebook.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that after allegedly killing her husband, the woman attempted to kill herself. “Both were rushed to a hospital. Chiraag was declared dead on arrival and Renuka is undergoing treatment. She is stable but unfit to give a statement now. A case of murder has been registered,” he said.

The couple got married over eight years ago, and had been living in South Delhi’s Chhattarpur Extension since 2013. They worked for an insurance firm.

A senior police officer said Chiraag suffered more than five stab wounds. “The accused tried to cut her veins, drank Lizol, and also tried to hang herself from the ceiling fan,” said the officer.

DCP Thakur said the matter came to light when their house owner called police and said the two were not opening the door.

“A PCR call too was received about how the woman had posted about her husband’s murder on Facebook. The door was broken down and the couple was found unconscious state — Chiraag on the floor, Renuka on the bed. There was blood on the floor and the walls,” said Thakur.

A police officer said relatives who saw Renuka’s Facebook post tried to call her and Chiraag and informed the landlord when neither responded.

In the long post on Facebook, which has now been taken down, Renuka made a number of allegations against her husband and also claimed that he wanted a divorce.

Police said Chiraag was from Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar, while Renuka is from MP’s Ujjain. The two met at work a decade ago. Chiraag’s post-mortem has been conducted and his body has been handed over to his family.