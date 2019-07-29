Delhi: Woman stabbed to death wanted to join security forces

A few months ago, a 25-year-old man who works in the police force in Uttar Pradesh, received a call from his 21-year-old cousin in Delhi, asking how she could join the force too. “She contacted me in March and asked a lot of questions about my job and the preparation that is required for it. She would study four-five hours every day for the exams,” he said.

According to the woman’s family, she had been preparing for the entrance exams of CRPF and BSF. “She was very ambitious and studious; she had a diploma in Computer Science and was pursuing her BA from DU,” said her elder brother.

On Friday, the woman was heading home from her babysitting job when she was stabbed to death in South East Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, allegedly by a man who had been stalking her.

Police said the accused, Mohammed Munsair (25), approached her near the Bhogal bus stand and stabbed her multiple times. He was arrested the same day after eyewitnesses caught him.

The victim lived in a rented one-room flat in Sarai Kale Khan with her parents and five brothers. Her family, who described her as hardworking and talented, said they were surprised when she told them that she wanted to join the police force.

Her parents, aged 58 and 54, had recently bought a new house in Valmiki Colony, Tughlakabad, and were going to shift to the new place this week. They own a shop near Sarai Kale Khan, where they iron clothes.

The victim’s father said: “She lived with us because I was told to rest at home, after an angioplasty. My wife would usually leave for work at 11 am… My daughter would cook food for the entire family and also helped her mother with other household chores.”

“We received a call around 7.40 pm about the incident. The man who stalked my daughter lived near our house. She had complained about him to his landlord, who kicked him out 10 days ago. He was a drunkard and was often seen beating his sisters,” alleged the victim’s mother.

“We didn’t know he would attack her or do something like this. She never mentioned anything about the stalker to us… only her elder brother knew about it. We demand justice for our daughter,” she said.

The elder brother said he thought he had handled the situation when he beat up the accused. “After she told me about how the man stalked her every day, I went to his house and told him to leave the colony. Munsair started arguing with me but the landlord understood us and made him vacate the house the next day. He would sit near the roadside and drink liquor almost every day. My sister thought that if she told the family, everyone would be distressed.”

The victim’s younger brother said she was excited because she received her first salary in July. “She was the only one in the family who went to study at DU. She was waiting for the exam results and didn’t want to sit at home. She took up a job as a babysitter at a house as she wanted to support the family. Her employers paid her Rs 7,000 for the first month. Though our parents kept insisting that she get married, she told them that she would do so only after she completes her education and gets placed in a good company.”

The victim’s family hails from UP’s Aligarh and had shifted to Delhi 15 years ago.