Delhi: Woman stabbed to death in front of her kids

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by a man she used to know, in front of her two children in Southwest Delhi on Thursday afternoon, said police, adding that raids are on to nab the accused.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said, “We received a PCR call around 2.15 pm that a woman was stabbed and we immediately rushed to the spot. She was already taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.”

DCP Manoj said they came to know that the woman was stabbed while she heading home from a nearby market. “She was with her sons, aged two and five years, when she was stopped by the accused. At 2.10 pm, he stabbed her to death and managed to flee. The accused and the woman used to live nearby before she moved to another place,” he added.

A case of murder has been registered and a forensic team was called to lift fingerprints from the spot. DCP Manoj said a team has been formed to nab the accused.