Delhi: Woman stabbed to death by man who was stalking her

A 21-year-old woman was Friday stabbed to death, allegedly by her 25-year-old neighbour who was stalking her, police said.

The woman was stabbed in South East Delhi’s Bhogal, said DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal.

“The woman worked as a domestic help in Bhogal and was on her way back home to Sarai Kale Khan when the accused showed up and stabbed her,” said Biswal.

The incident took place around 7 am Friday. Police said that passersby tried to stop him, but he threatened to hurt them too.

“Some people caught hold of the accused and beat him up. He has been arrested and a case under an IPC section 302 (murder) registered,” added Biswal.

According to police, some passersby rushed the woman to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“The accused lived in the same neighbourhood as the woman. It appears the man liked her but she did not reciprocate his advances,” said Biswal.

“We have no record of the woman complaining against the man in the past,” he added.