Delhi: Woman stabbed to death by coworker in Okhla

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and killed by a coworker in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area on Saturday. The police said the woman, who lived near Okhla, was walking home after work when the accused dragged her on the road, took her to a railway godown and stabbed her with a scissor.

The accused, identified as Chand, was arrested on Sunday. He was working in the same cloth factory in Faridabad where the deceased was employed.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5 pm. The man was following the woman and waylaid her outside the railway line in Okhla. The two got into a heated argument and he hit her. The police said there were locals at the spot but nobody came forward to help her. The accused then dragged the woman to a godown. He took a scissor out of her bag and stabbed her multiple times in the neck, said the police. It is suspected that the woman was stabbed 8-10 times in the neck.

When the woman collapsed, Chand fled. A missing report was filed by her family on Sunday morning.

“The woman did not return home. Her husband and parents approached us and we started looking for her. Meanwhile, locals spotted the woman’s body inside the godown. She was later identified and a murder case was registered. We checked CCTVs in the area and found Chand walking around the area,” said a senior police officer.

The police apprehended Chand and he confessed to his crime. During interrogation, he told the police that the two had fought inside the factory during Diwali after Chand had suspected the woman of cheating him.