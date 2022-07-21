scorecardresearch
Delhi: Woman stabbed for objecting to noise

A PCR call was made at 12.11 am Wednesday by locals who alleged that two people were injured in a fight and were at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 1:32:40 am
The injured, identified as Karan and Murti Devi, had injuries on their head and were stabbed in the abdomen.

A 66-year-old woman and her 22-year-old grandson were beaten with sticks and stabbed, allegedly by a group of 5-6 men, for raising objections to “shouting and nuisance” in South Delhi’s Mehrauli. The injured woman had complained that she had difficulty sleeping because of the noise but the accused picked a fight, said police.

Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), said, “We spoke to their family and found that six men, who are residents of the same ward, attacked Murti and Karan with a knife and sticks. The staff went to the hospital where Karan’s statement was recorded.”

Around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, two men were allegedly hurling abuses and shouting outside the victim’s house. Murti had complained saying she couldn’t sleep and asked them to leave. When the men started arguing with her, Karan came out and got involved in the scuffle. He called his family to help him settle the dispute but the accused left, police said.

Police said they returned at 11.50 pm with four others. “They were carrying a knife and a danda. They caught hold of Karan and Murti and stabbed them. They also hit the victims on the heads with sticks. The accused attacked the victims with the intent to kill them. We have registered a case of attempted murder,” added DCP Jaiker. Four of the accused have been apprehended. Police are looking for the others, who are on the run.

