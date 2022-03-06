Delhi: Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend after she refuses to marry him

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend after she refused to marry him. Police said they have arrested the accused, Rambir Singh, and booked him for murder.

On Wednesday around 11 pm, police received a call that the body of a woman was found in a pool of blood at a vacant ground in Outer Delhi’s Bawana. She had suffered 3-4 stab injuries. A police team rushed her to Valmiki hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Additional DCP (Outer North) Sachin Kumar Singhal said, “We sent teams to cordon off the area and conduct raids. One of the suspects was on the run. Using technical surveillance, we traced him and arrested him on Saturday.”

The accused drives a tempo for a living. He told the police that he and the woman were dating but she turned down his proposal and they got into a fight. “He was angry and had called her on Wednesday night to talk but stabbed her multiple times and fled,” said an officer.

The woman is survived by her parents and two siblings.