Delhi: Woman-son found dead, no arrests made yet

A day after a 26-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were found dead inside their home in Prem Nagar, police said they are questioning the woman’s family members.

“It appears the attacker was known to the victim as there were no signs of forced entry. We are questioning all suspects at present,” an officer at Patel Nagar police station said.

Police Thursday had said the woman, Roopa Devi, was allegedly first strangulated and her throat slit, while her son was strangulated to death in their rented room.

Neeraj Sharma (26), the houseowner’s son, said: “I was on the terrace when I heard the elder brother come up and knock on the door while calling Raju, the child’s father. When he received no response, he went inside and I heard a loud cry… I rushed down and saw the boy dangling from the ceiling fan with a dupatta tied around his neck. His mother was lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Her throat had been slit and there was a knife lying next to the door,” Sharma said.

Sharma claimed he informed his father, Dhanpath, about the incident, following which police were called.