Delhi: Woman, son die by suicide

The incident took place in Delhi's Meethapur Extension on Tuesday.

A 60-year-old woman and her son allegedly died by suicide in Delhi on Wednesday. The local police found a suicide note in their room which said the two were “upset” as their health was deteriorating and didn’t wish to live anymore.

A senior police officer said they received a call from a man saying that his mother and brother died by suicide.

“A 60-year-old woman was found dead inside a room. Her body was lying on the floor and there were no external injuries. In the same room, a 37-year-old man was found hanging from the door frame,” said the police.

The deceased- Krishana (60) and Pramod (37) were shifted to a hospital where the doctors will conduct a post mortem examination to ascertain the cause behind the deaths.

Police said Manoj is Krishana’s younger son. Krishana had difficulty in walking and has other old-age issues, while Pramod had high blood sugar and blood pressure.

“A crime team visited the spot and collected samples. Manoj’s statement was recorded where he made no allegations. No foul play detected. We are taking legal action as per the CrPC,” said the officer.