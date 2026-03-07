Outer Delhi: Woman goes ‘missing’ with son, 6-year-old found dead with throat slit 2 days later

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Two days after a woman and her six-year-old son allegedly went missing, the boy was on Thursday found dead with his throat slit in outer Delhi, police said Friday.
According to the police, his relatives suspect that the mother — who they said was still missing — and a “male friend” of hers might be involved in the murder.
Police said a case of murder has been registered and a search for the woman is on. A post-mortem examination was conducted, they said, after which the body was handed over to the family.
Police said the child lived with his parents and two siblings.
On Thursday morning, the police were informed about the child’s “blood-soaked body”, which was lying inside an under-construction building. Officers reached the spot, police said, adding that an iron rod and a knife were recovered from the spot.
Officers said that they came to know about the “missing” mother during the probe. The family of the deceased told police that around 4:30 pm on Tuesday, the mother allegedly took the child and went somewhere and never returned.
The child’s relatives also told police that the woman was allegedly friends with a truck driver and that she and her husband often fought over the issue. They said she subsequently went to live with the “friend”, police said.
Police also said that they have conducted raids in Bihar in search of the mother.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram