Outer Delhi: Woman goes ‘missing’ with son, 6-year-old found dead with throat slit 2 days later

A 6-year-old boy, missing since Tuesday, was found dead with his throat slit in outer Delhi. Police are now searching for his mother and her "male friend," who relatives suspect are involved in the killing.

Two days after a woman and her six-year-old son allegedly went missing, the boy was on Thursday found dead with his throat slit in outer Delhi, police said Friday.

According to the police, his relatives suspect that the mother — who they said was still missing — and a “male friend” of hers might be involved in the murder.

Police said a case of murder has been registered and a search for the woman is on. A post-mortem examination was conducted, they said, after which the body was handed over to the family.

Police said the child lived with his parents and two siblings.