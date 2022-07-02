Delhi: Woman slips from stairs, dies after mangalsutra slits her throat

A 22-year-old woman died after allegedly falling from the stairs in her house in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area Friday. The police said prima facie, the injuries suggest that her mangalsutra (locket) got entangled around her neck as she slipped on the stairs and slit her throat. She later succumbed to the injuries.

The police said information was received at the police control room at 12.39 pm about a woman falling unconscious at her house in lane 4, Raghuvir Pura 2, in Gandhi Nagar, following which the police rushed to the spot. According to the police, the woman, Radha Devi, was found lying in the stairs with injury marks on her throat.

A police officer said, “The woman’s four-year-old son was with her at the time of the incident. He told the police that his mother had gone to the terrace to put clothes to dry and slipped from the stairs while coming down. She had injury marks on her throat. As she fell from the stairs, she suffered a deep cut on her throat from the locket she was wearing.”

The boy informed the other tenants in the building, who then called the woman’s husband. The police said her husband, Anil Paswan, who is a tailor in Raghubir Pura, was at work when the incident took place. The family hails from Kothia village in Bihar’s Madhubani.

The police said no foul play has been found in the incident so far. “The crime teams and forensic teams visited the spot. The body has been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is under progress,” said a police officer.