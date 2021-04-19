Delhi: Woman ‘slaps’ doctor, faces FIR

After a heated argument over the issue, the woman allegedly slapped the doctor and created a ruckus.

Police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly slapping a doctor who was on Covid duty at GTB Hospital on Saturday. The complainant, Dr Ahmita, told police that the woman allegedly fought with her when she asked her to leave the Covid ward.

According to police, the woman’s husband is admitted in the Covid ward. She was trying to meet him and was entering the ward when the doctor stopped her. After a heated argument over the issue, the woman allegedly slapped the doctor and created a ruckus.

The Shahdara DCP, R Sathiyasundaram, said a case has been registered on a complaint by hospital authorities. “The woman has been booked under sections of assault, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, Medicare Service Personnel Act and Medicare Service Institution Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2008.”

Police said the woman has not been arrested as she has also tested positive for Covid and is under isolation.