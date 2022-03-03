Delhi: Woman SI accuses SHO of harassment

A Delhi Police sub-inspector filed a complaint against her station house officer for allegedly harassing and ill-treating her at the police station. The SI and SHO are posted in the South district. The Delhi Police said they have initiated an enquiry.

On February 28, the SI filed a DD Entry at her station saying she has been working with police for seven years.

Last year, she was transferred to the police station where she was “subjected to harassment by the SHO”.

“Whenever, SHO… telephonically calls me for official work, he uses very discourteous and inappropriate language… and never leaves a single chance to humiliate me… All the time, SHO puts undue pressure on me for money and keeps demanding the same… Irrespective of gender, SHO keeps abusing everyone, even his staff too. Words which are used by him, can’t be even mentioned here. I feel very suffocated amid those words and a number of times I objected the same but he makes fun of me… These seven months have been very suffocating for me, my integrity and character have been cast by SHO.” alleged the SI in her DD entry.

A senior officer in South district said they have received the entry and are conducting departmental enquiry against the SHO.