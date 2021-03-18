Delhi: Woman shot dead outside her shop in Majnu Ka Tila

The motive behind the murder is not clear so far.

A 45-year-old Nepalese woman was shot dead outside her shop by two unknown assailants in North Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila, said police on Wednesday.

The woman, Meena, ran a grocery shop with her husband at the Tibetan refugee colony. Around 7 am Wednesday, two bike-borne men came to the shop and fired at her. The motive behind the murder is not clear so far.

A senior police officer said, “The men then fled the spot. The woman sustained a bullet in the chest and fell to the ground. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The woman’s phone and wallet were with her and there are no signs of loot or snatching. It could be a case of personal enmity.”

Police said Meena and her husband sold snacks and beverages at their shop and have a 12-year-old daughter. The family has been living in rented accommodation near their shop for the last eight years.

Police said they are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused and trace their bike.

Police also said they will speak to her family and people in the area to understand a possible motive for the murder.