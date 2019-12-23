Delhi woman shot dead by tenants after argument over their drinking habits

Family members have alleged that the accused shot the woman, Vijenderi, after an argument over their “drinking habit”. Family members have alleged that the accused shot the woman, Vijenderi, after an argument over their “drinking habit”.

A 45-year-old woman was shot dead in her house, allegedly by her two tenants, in South West Delhi’s Sagarpur Saturday. Family members have alleged that the accused shot the woman, Vijenderi, after an argument over their “drinking habit”.

According to police, the woman, who lived with her husband Kuldeep and two children, was alone in her house when the accused allegedly shot her in the neck and fled. Her two children, who were playing outside, found her body after they heard the gunshot and rushed inside.

“We received a call around 6 pm Saturday. The woman was rushed to the hospital by neighbours and was declared dead by doctors,” said Devender Arya, DCP (South West).

Around two days before the incident, her family claims, the woman had an argument with the two tenants over their “drinking habits”. Police said they are verifying the family’s claims and suspects have been identified.

Kuldeep, property dealer, had rented out a few rooms in their house.

