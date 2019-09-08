Delhi: Woman ‘sexually assaulted at gunpoint’

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint, along with a friend in Rohini, said police. The accused, Kashim, is a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar area, and was arrested Thursday. The other accused is absconding.

Police said the 20-year-old woman had filed a complaint on July 26 at Raj Park police station, alleging she was raped by two persons. “She alleged Kashim invited her to his birthday party at his flat, where the other accused was waiting. They allegedly sexually assaulted her at gunpoint,” a senior police officer said.

Kashim was allegedly pressuring the woman to withdraw the complaint, said police, adding that he threatened to kill her if she didn’t. He had been absconding since police registered an FIR against him.

“During questioning, Kashim said he has two previous cases against him. He was out on bail when he allegedly raped the woman. He had been absconding ever since,” said DCP (Rohini) S D Mishra. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused, he added. ens