Delhi: Woman accused of serving poisoned coffee to mother-in-law, court orders FIR

A Delhi court directed the police to register an FIR against a woman who is accused of attempting to kill her mother-in-law by serving coffee laced with poison.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Singh Parihar Monday observed that “on the face of it, the cognizable offence committed is made out”. The court will hear the matter on October 28.

The mother-in-law had moved court through her lawyer Amit Sahni, alleging that the accused “poisoned milk in the coffee on September 25, 2021”.

The woman submitted that “after drinking the coffee, she started vomiting and frothing”.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and was later admitted in DDU Hospital by her daughter. She alleged that the accused was “pressuring the family” to transfer their property, which “triggered the dangerous act”.

Police said they did not register an FIR since the forensic report was awaited.

Sahni submitted that even after a complaint was made to SHO, DCP and the Commissioner of Police, police took no action despite having a medico-legal case conducted at DDU Hospital.

He argued that “the police officer concerned is duty-bound to register the case on receiving the information disclosing cognizable offence and the genuineness or credibility of the information is not a condition precedent for registration of a case”.

“Pendency of records of FSL examination will only help in the investigation and same cannot be a ground for non-registration of FIR. The IO should have registered the FIR and then collected the above materials. Be that as it may, since on the face of it, complainant discloses cognizable offence, SHO connected is directed to register the FIR under the relevant sections,” the Magistrate ordered.