scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 17, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi: Fortis employee dragged on the road for resisting snatching bid

Police said they had arrested one of the accused.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: December 17, 2021 5:38:42 pm
The woman was going home after work when the accused snatched her phone at the traffic light outside the hospital. (Screengrab/ANI)

A 23-year-old woman working in the administration department of Fortis Hospital was injured after two men on a scooter dragged her on the road for nearly 200 metres as she resisted a robbery bid.

Police said the woman was standing by the road in Shalimar Bagh when the accused tried snatching her phone. She resisted and caught one of the accused by his jacket, but they accelerated the bike, causing her to fall.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman being dragged even as the men swerve the bike to the wrong side of the road. The woman eventually loses grip and falls in the middle of traffic. Bystanders rush to help her as the accused flee the spot.

Police said they had arrested one of the accused.

The incident took place around 6.40 pm on Thursday when the woman was going home from work.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “She sustained injuries on her knees and was rushed to the hospital. She has been discharged. We immediately registered a case and sent four teams to trace and arrest the accused. The teams are scanning CCTVs in the area. One of the accused, the pillion rider, has been apprehended. We are questioning him. The scooter used in the offence has been seized.”

Police said teams are conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

Last month, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said his force would like to introduce a new law to tackle cases of snatching in the capital.

He said officers have approached government officials and “hope” to bring in a separate section in the law so that offenders get maximum punishment. At present, the accused caught snatching are booked under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 356 (use of criminal force) or section 390 (robbery).

The new law, which has already been implemented by the Haryana government, will increase jail term for offenders up to 14 years and make the offence non-bailable.

According to data released by police, there’s a 30% rise in snatching and robbery incidents this year, with over 7,504 cases lodged till October 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement