Delhi: Fortis employee dragged on the road for resisting snatching bid

A 23-year-old woman working in the administration department of Fortis Hospital was injured after two men on a scooter dragged her on the road for nearly 200 metres as she resisted a robbery bid.

Police said the woman was standing by the road in Shalimar Bagh when the accused tried snatching her phone. She resisted and caught one of the accused by his jacket, but they accelerated the bike, causing her to fall.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the woman being dragged even as the men swerve the bike to the wrong side of the road. The woman eventually loses grip and falls in the middle of traffic. Bystanders rush to help her as the accused flee the spot.

Police said they had arrested one of the accused.

#WATCH | A mobile-snatching incident was reported in the Shalimar Bagh area, on December 16, at 1735 hours, where 2 men on a scooty dragged the victim on the road while snatching her phone: Delhi Police (Source: CCTV Footage) pic.twitter.com/GYZDw6Uj0J — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

The incident took place around 6.40 pm on Thursday when the woman was going home from work.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “She sustained injuries on her knees and was rushed to the hospital. She has been discharged. We immediately registered a case and sent four teams to trace and arrest the accused. The teams are scanning CCTVs in the area. One of the accused, the pillion rider, has been apprehended. We are questioning him. The scooter used in the offence has been seized.”

Police said teams are conducting raids to arrest the other accused.

Last month, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said his force would like to introduce a new law to tackle cases of snatching in the capital.

He said officers have approached government officials and “hope” to bring in a separate section in the law so that offenders get maximum punishment. At present, the accused caught snatching are booked under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 356 (use of criminal force) or section 390 (robbery).

The new law, which has already been implemented by the Haryana government, will increase jail term for offenders up to 14 years and make the offence non-bailable.

According to data released by police, there’s a 30% rise in snatching and robbery incidents this year, with over 7,504 cases lodged till October 31.