Delhi: Woman records statement alleging rape by journalist

Days after a woman accused a 28-year-old Mumbai-based journalist of rape, she reiterated the allegations in a statement recorded before a magistrate under CrPC Section 164.

The journalist, Varun Hiremath, is yet to be arrested, with police saying his phone is switched off and raids are being conducted in Mumbai and Gujarat to arrest him.

The woman, in her complaint and her statement before the magistrate, has alleged she was raped by Hiremath, who works with an English news channel, at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri on February 20.

The FIR states that the woman and Hiremath met at a cafe in Khan Market from where the accused asked her to come to his hotel room, where multiple incidents of rape, violence and sexual assault allegedly took place.