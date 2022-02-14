87-year-old raped inside her house in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, family allege police inaction

An 87-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and raped by an unidentified person inside her home in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The woman is bed-ridden and was alone at home when the accused broke into her house and attacked her.

The incident took place in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. The family of the victim alleged that the police delayed action and didn’t take their complaint.

The elderly woman lives with her daughter, aged 65, who had gone out to meet a friend.

According to the victim’s family, the accused came to their house at 12.30 am Monday and locked the door from inside. When the old woman questioned the man, he said he works with a gas agency and has been called for some work. The woman suspected his activities and screamed for help. The accused then assaulted her and later raped her. He stole her phone and fled from the spot. The woman was found injured an hour later by her daughter who then called the police.

“They (victim and daughter) are senior citizens and live alone. I came to Delhi and found that the police told them that they shouldn’t pursue the case because of their age and it would be stressful for them. The police registered a theft case and didn’t even inform us. Her (victim) granddaughter works in Canada and she can’t be here immediately. We are all worried. The police don’t care. Aunty is unsafe in her own home,” said a relative.

Meanwhile, the police denied the allegations saying the victim only reported theft in her complaint.

Additional DCP (West) Prashant Gautam said, “Based on the allegations made in the first complaint of the victim, a case of theft was registered. Now again, as alleged by the complainant in her complaint, we are adding relevant sections of law in case FIR.”