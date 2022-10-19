Delhi woman ‘raped, brutally assaulted’ in Ghaziabad; DCW issues notice to police

A 38-year-old woman from Delhi was allegedly gangraped and brutally assaulted by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and then left on the roadside early on Tuesday, prompting the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to issue a notice to the Ghaziabad police in the matter.

The Ghaziabad police have taken four men into custody and said that the accused and the victim’s family were involved in a property dispute.

According to the Ghaziabad police, the woman who stays in East Delhi was found near Nandgram police station at 3.30 am on Tuesday. The police reached the spot after receiving information that a woman was lying on the ground near Ashram Road and rushed her to a hospital.

“She said that she had gone to her brother’s birthday party in Nandgram. When her brother dropped her back, some people known to her took her away. She said there were two people and then told us later that five people had raped her,” Ghaziabad SP (City) Nipun Agarwal said.

“Based on her brother’s complaint, a case has been registered and four people were taken into custody. There is seemingly a property dispute between the family and those men in which a court case is also ongoing. Action is being taken,” Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, the DCW has issued a notice requesting the Ghaziabad police to furnish an FIR copy along with details of the accused arrested, and a report of action taken by October 21.

The DCW said in a statement that the woman was kidnapped by four men in a Scorpio vehicle and taken to another location, where she was gangraped by them and another man for two days. She was then put in a sack and left on the road, and was found in a pool of blood, with an iron rod inserted in her private parts, and is currently hospitalised in Delhi in a serious condition, the statement added.

Advertisement

“When the woman was admitted to the hospital, the rod was removed with great difficulty; the woman is now fighting for her life. We have issued a notice… there should be a swift arrest and strict action taken. This case is just like the Nirbhaya case… It is my appeal that at least this case be fast-tracked and these men be given a severe punishment,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.