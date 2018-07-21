Delhi: Woman murdered, her children ‘missing’

A 38-year-old woman was found murdered, with her head smashed in, at her apartment in Dadri on Friday. Police said her children, an 18-year-old boy and a 20-year-old girl, are missing. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dadri) Nishank Sharma said, “We have registered a case under sections of murder. We are probing the matter from all possible angles.”

Police said the woman, Manju Yadav, separated from her husband three months ago and was living at the flat with her children. Police said the husband, Pramod Yadav (42), who works as an engineer in Greater Noida, found the body when he arrived at her house on Friday morning.

“He found that the house was locked. He then peered through the window and saw blood, following which he alerted neighbours and police,” said a senior police officer.

Judging by the “rate of decomposition”, police said the murder, prima facie, appears to have been committed on Thursday night.

Police added that prima facie, the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. “We believe that she was hit on the head with a heavy object. The accused appear to have then left the house and locked the door,” said the officer.

Police said no charges of abduction had been added to the FIR yet.

“The husband said he had spoken to the son hours before he discovered the body. We are trying to trace their whereabouts,” said the officer.

Police said their car, a Maruti Esteem, is also missing. “The car, registered in the 18-year-old’s name, was second-hand. We are trying to trace the whereabouts of the original owner and the sale deed,” said the officer.

