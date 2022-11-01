scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Delhi: On her way to work, woman run over by bus

The police said they have seized the bus and are looking for the bus owner and the driver. The private bus has a Haryana registration number and was going from Delhi to Ajmer via Jaipur.

The deceased was trying to cross the road when the bus ran over her and the driver escaped, the police said. (Screengrab of the video)

A 27-year-old woman was killed after she was mowed down by a bus in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Monday. The deceased was trying to cross the road when the bus ran over her and the driver escaped, the police said.

The incident took place around 10.10 am when the woman was travelling from Jhandewalan Extension to Loni. Police said the deceased, Sapna Yadav, worked as a receptionist at a logistics company. She was at Faiz Road when the private bus hit her.

A video of the incident shows the woman trying to cross the road but being run over by the bus. The bus driver does not stop and leaves. The video also shows passersby looking at the woman’s body but nobody helps.

“We received a PCR call about the fatal incident. Sapna had died and the bus driver had left the bus and escaped. We have seized the bus and are looking for the bus owner as well as the driver,” Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central) said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...Premium
Only 15 people were allowed at a time on Jhoolto Pul bridge when it was b...
Other reads |Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurates two community halls at Rohini

The private bus has a Haryana registration number and was going from Delhi to Ajmer via Jaipur. No arrests have been made yet.

More from Delhi

Yadav is survived by her parents and a brother. Her father, Bhule Singh, is a fruit vendor. Her family said she left for work in the morning and was on her way to catch a bus when the accident took place.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 11:10:09 am
Next Story

Japan’s ‘Mundane Halloween’ is winning the internet with its basic ‘costumes’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement