Delhi: On her way to work, woman run over by bus

A 27-year-old woman was killed after she was mowed down by a bus in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Monday. The deceased was trying to cross the road when the bus ran over her and the driver escaped, the police said.

The incident took place around 10.10 am when the woman was travelling from Jhandewalan Extension to Loni. Police said the deceased, Sapna Yadav, worked as a receptionist at a logistics company. She was at Faiz Road when the private bus hit her.

A video of the incident shows the woman trying to cross the road but being run over by the bus. The bus driver does not stop and leaves. The video also shows passersby looking at the woman’s body but nobody helps.

“We received a PCR call about the fatal incident. Sapna had died and the bus driver had left the bus and escaped. We have seized the bus and are looking for the bus owner as well as the driver,” Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central) said.

Other reads | Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurates two community halls at Rohini

The private bus has a Haryana registration number and was going from Delhi to Ajmer via Jaipur. No arrests have been made yet.

Yadav is survived by her parents and a brother. Her father, Bhule Singh, is a fruit vendor. Her family said she left for work in the morning and was on her way to catch a bus when the accident took place.