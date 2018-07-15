Delhi: Woman lawyer raped by senior advocate in Saket court complex

A senior advocate has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman lawyer in his chamber in South Delhi’s Saket court, police said on Sunday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Romil Baaniya, the victim, in her statement to the police, said the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, sexually assaulted her in his chamber which was in the same complex where she worked.

On the intervening night of July 14-15, the victim called up the police and alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the senior lawyer, the DCP said. The woman’s statement has been recorded and a medical examination has also been conducted, he said.

The chamber, where the alleged incident took place, has been sealed and the Forensic Science Laboratory and crime team has inspected it, Baaniya added. A case was registered and the accused, who is in his 50s, was arrested from South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar and later produced before the Saket court.