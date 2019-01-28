Delhi: ‘Woman kills son for objecting to her live-in relationship’

A 30-year-old man was stoned to death, allegedly by his mother and her partner, at their New Ashok Nagar residence Sunday morning, police said. The man, a rickshaw puller, lived with his mother.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at New Ashok Nagar police station.

“The investigation so far has revealed that the man had a problem with his mother’s relationship, and at the time of the incident, the three were inebriated. The matter came to light when the accused called up 108 for an ambulance at 4:30 am Sunday. The ambulance driver grew suspicious due to the nature of the injuries on the man,” said a senior police officer.

Sensing the driver’s suspicion, the two accused fled the spot, following which the driver made a PCR call at 8:30 am. A few hours later, when they returned to the spot to conduct last rites, they were detained by police. The post-mortem will be conducted on Monday, said police.

“During the investigation, we discovered the brick used to hit the victim, blood, and signs of struggle inside the house. The victim’s brother-in-law has revealed that Pathak feared for his life, and wanted to go back to his village in Uttar Pradesh where his father lives,” said a police officer.

The man’s mother has a three-month-old baby, who is now in the custody of her elder daughter.

“The victim and his mother often fought over her relationship. She is married and her husband lives in their village in UP. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer.