Delhi: Woman kills parents, stuffs bodies inside suitcases

Two months ago, when 26-year-old Davinder Kaur allegedly tried to sell her family’s Rs 50 lakh property without informing them, her father realised something was amiss and threatened to inform police.

On February 21, she and Prince Dixit (29), a man she was in a relationship with, allegedly killed her father Gurmeet Singh by drugging and smothering him. They then tied his limbs using his turban, stuffed his body into a suitcase and threw it into a canal in Paschim Vihar. Police said they had help from two associates, who are on the run.

Kaur’s mother Jageer Kaur was in Jalandhar at the time. When she returned on March 2, Kaur and Dixit allegedly killed her in a similar fashion and dumped the suitcase in the same canal. She then filed a complaint with police, alleging that her parents had gone missing.

On March 8, a passerby found a suitcase floating in the canal. Police were called in and they found Jageer’s body inside. Police matched the body with the missing person complaint and realised her husband, too, was missing. The next day, a search of the area led them to the second suitcase with Gurmeet’s body further down the canal.

Police then called Kaur in for questioning, and found her statements to be “contradictory and suspicious”. Police also relied on call detail records of the accused and her family, and eventually got her to confess.

DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said Kaur and Dixit were arrested by a team led by ACP Vinay Mathur on March 10. “The duo wanted to grab a plot of land owned by Kaur’s parents at Deepak Vihar’s Nilothi extension,” he said.

“During questioning, Kaur told police that she left her husband a while ago and has been in a relationship with Dixit, who runs an event management company in Lucknow, for the past year,” the DCP said.

According to police, Kaur drugged her father by mixing sleeping pills in his tea.

“Her two children were at home at the time,” a police officer said.

“Dixit then came with two others and smothered Gurmeet. They packed the body in a suitcase and threw it in a drain near Sayed Nangloi village,” the officer said.