Delhi: Woman ‘kills’ four daughters, attempts suicide, say police

Police suspect she tried to commit suicide after allegedly killing her daughters.

A woman residing in Nuh’s Piproli village allegedly murdered her four daughters – all under the age of 7 — on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, and subsequently tried to commit suicide, police said. An FIR has been lodged against her on the basis of a complaint submitted by her husband.

According to police, the woman has been identified as Farmeena, while her four daughters have been identified as Muskan (7), Miskeena (4), Alshifa (3) and Arbeena (4 months).

The crime was discovered by the woman’s husband, Khurshid, who had gone out the night before and returned home in the morning to find his children lying dead on the beds in their home and his wife with her throat slit.

His cries alerted his neighbors, who helped rush Farmeena to the Shahid Hasan Khan hospital, where she is critical.

Police suspect she tried to commit suicide after allegedly killing her daughters.

The couple had been married for around eight years. Police said this was Farmeena’s second marriage, and she had a daughter from a previous marriage as well.

“The woman’s husband has given us a complaint accusing her of the crime. We have lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital and is unconscious as of now, so we have not been able to question her,” said inspector Ram Dyal, the Station House Officer of the Punhana police station, where the FIR has been lodged.

“From what the woman’s husband and others who know her have told us, she was troubled because she had four daughters from this marriage and a daughter from the earlier marriage as well, and no sons. She was reportedly mentally disturbed because of this. Our investigation is at a primary stage now. Once the woman is capable of speaking, we will fully know what the reality is,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd