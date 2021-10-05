Delhi: Woman killed over cigarette, 1 arrested

A 30-year-old woman was brutally assaulted and killed allegedly by a man outside her store in Dwarka Sunday night after she ‘refused to give him a cigarette’. Police said the accused, Dilip (45), has been arrested.

The woman, Vibha, lived with her husband and two children in Dwarka’s Dabri. She ran the general store along with her husband.

On Sunday night, police said Dilip went to the shop and asked for a cigarette and some food but didn’t have money. When Vibha refused to give him anything, he argued with her and allegedly attacked her.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said the incident took place at 10.15 pm. “Dilip is a plumber and a contractor. He was drunk at the time and had a heated argument with Vibha. She tried to scare him with stones and a broom. He was carrying a toolbox and took out a sharp weapon from it to slit her neck. Our team responded to the PCR call and found that Vibha was taken to DDU hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.”

CCTV footage of the incident showed the man arguing with the woman. She tries to threaten him with a stick but the accused takes out a weapon from his bag and attacks her. The woman falls to the ground.

Locals caught Dilip and allegedly thrashed him. “While police were investigating the matter, some people gathered at the spot and demanded that Dilip be handed over to them. The mob pelted stones and bricks at the police party, but they managed to apprehend the accused. Two constables sustained injuries after a few locals pelted stones at them,” said the DCP.

Police filed a case of rioting against locals and five of them, including a woman, were arrested.