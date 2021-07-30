Delhi: Woman killed in roof collapse

DFS Chief Atul Garg said a team rushed with three fire tenders after they were informed of the accident at 4.45 pm.

A 40-year-old woman died and her daughter sustained injuries when a portion of the roof of their house collapsed on them on Thursday. Police said the women lived on the first floor of a shanty in Navjeevan Camp, Kalkaji Extension. While Urmila succumbed to severe head injuries during treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, her daughter Pooja (24) sustained minor injuries.

DCP (Southeast) RP Meena said, “We received a PCR call around 4.39 pm about the incident. Our staff reached the house and found the women trapped under debris on the first floor. Pooja was removed first. A DFS team arrived and helped rescue Urmila who was unconscious. Both were rushed to nearby hospitals.”

DFS Chief Atul Garg said a team rushed with three fire tenders after they were informed of the accident at 4.45 pm.

Police and DFS found that the structure of the house was “weak” and heavy rain led to the collapse. Police said they have initiated legal action. The family had been living at the camp for years. Urmila’s husband, Ramesh, who works at a factory, was informed about the incident.