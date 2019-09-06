Delhi: Woman killed by son, grandson over property

A 70-year-old woman was killed, allegedly by her son and minor grandson, over a property dispute in North East Delhi. Police have arrested her 50-year-old son and apprehended her minor grandson for the murder.

According to police, the woman was strangled to death on Wednesday. “After reaching the spot, we found an elderly woman lying dead on a cot. Her body was taken to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem,” said DCP (North East) Atul Thakur.

“The elder son was the only one present in the house. Initially he tried to mislead us, but he later confessed to committing the crime with the help of his son. They choked her to death,” Thakur said.

Police said the accused had earlier filed a property case against his mother. “She had disconnected the electricity connection of his living area and wanted to get the portion vacated. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered,” said the DCP.