Delhi: Woman killed after tin sheet falls on her during storm

A 37-year-old woman died after her throat was slit by a tin sheet that collapsed on her during the dust storm in Delhi on Friday evening. Police said the sheet fell on the woman and her minor daughter, who were walking, and a man riding a bicycle. The incident took place in Southwest Delhi’s Palam Village.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest), said, “The three injured were rushed to Manipal Hospital and later shifted to Ayushman Hospital. Nikita is critical while the man sustained minor injuries and is stable. The sheet fell because of the bad weather and harsh winds. ”

Sonu is survived by her two daughters and husband, who repairs generators for a living. Police said her husband and other daughter are in Jodhpur.