Delhi: Woman, two kids rescued as fire breaks out in building in Palam Colony

Police personnel rescued a 28-year-old woman and her children, aged two and four, after a fire allegedly broke out in a residential building in southwest Delhi’s Sadh Nagar in Palam Colony, officers said.

The police said that at around 4 pm on Wednesday, a PCR call was received at Palam village police station about the fire, following which officers rushed to the spot. The police also called the fire services and ambulance, and cordoned off the area to manage the crowd, officers said.

DCP (southwest) Manoj C, said, “The fire broke out on the ground floor and the woman was shouting for help from the roof of the house. Her two children were with her. Constable Manoj rushed from the stairs of the building while head constable Ramniwas climbed from an adjoining building to reach the roof to rescue them. As a result of the crowd due to the weekly market in the area, a green corridor had to be created for three fire tenders and two ambulances by deputing staff at various points. ”

All were rescued safely, the police said, adding that head constable Ramniwas suffered a burn injury on his right hand, while constable Manoj felt breathless. Both were admitted to a private hospital and discharged later.

“The fire was controlled with the help of fire tenders. During the probe, it was found that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,” said the DCP.