Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Woman, kids found dead on railway tracks: No leads yet, Delhi Police announce reward

"Prima facie, the deceased were hit with a blunt object," an officer said.

According to an officer, the woman seemed to be around 30-years-old while the children were around 1 and 2-years-old.
A week after the bodies of a woman and two children were found on the railway tracks in Outer Delhi’s Narela, the Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on their identification.

A senior police officer said despite several people in the nearby slum cluster being questioned, the identity of the deceased persons hasn’t been ascertained and, hence, the district police has announced a reward.

“The bodies have injuries on their head and all over the body… the woman seemed to be around 30-years-old while the children were around 1 and 2-years-old,” the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that a PCR call was received at 9 am on January 28 wherein the caller said that a woman and two children were lying dead on the railway tracks in Narela.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been lodged and questioning of several residents in the nearby slum cluster has revealed no leads on the deceased’s identity, an officer said.

“Prima facie, the deceased were hit with a blunt object,” the officer added.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 19:55 IST
