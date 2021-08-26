Delhi: Woman jumps off hostel building at JNU, dies

A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped off the second floor of a hostel building at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday morning. The woman had come to meet her husband at the hostel a day before, said the police.

The woman’s husband, pursuing PhD from JNU, stays at the Brahmaputra hostel. The woman was found injured outside the hostel by security staff and university students. An ambulance was called and she was rushed to a hospital nearby. The police haven’t found any suicide note from the spot and are questioning the woman’s husband.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “We received information from the hospital about the woman. She was declared dead by the doctors in the morning. It is suspected that she died by suicide but the reason is unknown.”

A local inquiry was conducted and police found that the woman went to the hostel to meet her husband who had recently complained of seizures. “The man wasn’t feeling well and had called his wife. We don’t know what happened between them but the woman is said to have jumped off the second floor in the morning,” said DCP Singh.

A case has been registered at Vasant Kunj police station and investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, a senior official from JNU said, “The incident happened around 7 am. Security guards altered other authorities and an ambulance was called. She was immediately taken to the hospital. At the time of leaving for the hospital, she was alive. We don’t have more details than this right now.”