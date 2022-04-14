Delhi: 25-year-old woman jumps off Akshardham Metro station in ‘suicide attempt’, CISF comes to rescue

A 25-year-old woman allegedly attempted to kill herself by jumping off a building at Delhi Metro’s Akshardham station Thursday morning but was saved by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on the ground.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A video of the incident shows the CISF staff persuading the woman to move back after noticing her at the edge of the terrace. She waited for a while before jumping off the terrace but fell on the blanket the CISF and Metro staff had arranged by then and escaped with minor injuries, said officials.

“A CISF staffer noticed the girl (on top of the building) and informed the other personnel around 7.30 am. Few of the men were trying to persuade her to move back from the edge of the terrace but she was not listening to them. We sent officers to the ground floor to prevent a fatal fall …they brought a thick blanket. When she jumped, she fell on the blanket,” said an officer.

“The girl sustained minor injuries on her legs because of the fall and was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. She is stable. The local police and CATS ambulance were also called,” added the officer.