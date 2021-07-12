Woman says facing threats after conversion, Delhi HC issues notice to news body, 2 media organisations

The woman in her plea said that soon after the advertisements, news items were broadcast by a television channel and published by a news portal in which alleged conversion certificates were revealed.

The Delhi High Court Monday issued a notice to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, Zee News and Navbharat Times in a petition filed by a 31-year-old woman alleging that she was facing an extreme threat to her life and that of her family members after she issued an advertisement about her conversion to Islam in April. The plea alleges that media organisations are publishing malicious content with regard to her conversion.

Justice Rekha Palli also recorded an assurance by the Delhi Police that it will extend protection to the woman, who is working in the national capital but hails from Lucknow. The woman had converted to Islam in 2012, and in April 2021 issued advertisments for change of religion and name. A gazette notification was also issued in this regard on April 17 this year.

The woman in her plea said that soon after the advertisements, news items were broadcast by a television channel and published by a news portal in which alleged conversion certificates were revealed. The documents have been leaked by the UP police, alleges the plea. She also alleged in the petition that she has been informed that she is under immediate threat of being taken to Uttar Pradesh by the State agencies and was being searched for.

“Owing to her conversion of religion, she and her family are being targeted and malicious contents about her are being published in the media every day, which seeks to be immediately stopped,” reads the petition, adding that she was aggrieved by her name and identity being revealed in several media channels without her consent.

In a similar plea, the High Court on July 1 directed the Delhi Police to ensure protection of a 29-year-old woman, who had alleged she was being threatened and harassed by Uttar Pradesh police, certain media organisations and vigilante groups ever since she converted to Islam. Both petitions also have an identical prayer that the women not be taken away from Delhi by force or coercion.