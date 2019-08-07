Delhi: Woman inmate alleges rape by head constable on train, FIR filed

Delhi Police has registered an FIR of rape against a head constable after a woman, lodged in Tihar Jail, alleged he raped her in a moving train. She alleged the incident took place on August 3, when she was returning to Delhi from West Bengal after attending a court hearing.

DCP (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said, “Based on her complaint, we’ve registered an FIR and further investigations are on.” Police said two cases of kidnapping were registered in Delhi and West Bengal against the woman. “The woman was taken to West Bengal on August 1 for a court hearing. Five police personnel — two women, two constables and the head constable, who was their in-charge — were present with her. The incident took place as they were returning to Delhi. Around 1.30 am, she claimed she asked them to take her to the washroom, but the women personnel were asleep. She said the head constable offered to take her,” a senior officer said.

The woman alleged she was in the washroom when the alleged head constable barged inside and raped her. “She said he threatened her not to inform anyone. She returned to Tihar Jail and informed the jail superintendent, who approached Hari Nagar police station. A zero FIR was lodged and a medical examination conducted,” an officer said.