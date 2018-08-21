Delhi: Woman hit and dragged by SUV, fashion designing student held

Phoolwati was crossing the road when the Jeep Compass SUV hit her and her saree got stuck in the vehicle’s tyre on the left side. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Phoolwati was crossing the road when the Jeep Compass SUV hit her and her saree got stuck in the vehicle’s tyre on the left side. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

A 50-year-old homeless woman was killed after she was hit by a Jeep Compass SUV, following which her saree got stuck in the tyre of the vehicle and she was dragged for almost 50 metres.

Police said the incident took place in Connaught Place. The car was being driven by a 20-year-old fashion designing student, who was sitting with her two friends. The vehicle eventually ended up on the wrong side of the road and came to a stop at a police picket in outer circle, even as passersby gave chase and screamed for help.

Police said the accused, Shreya Aggarwal, who hails from Bareilly, was arrested from the spot and released on bail about an hour later. Her father is a leading transporter, police said. “She is pursuing fashion designing from a leading institute in Mumbai, and had come to meet two friends in Delhi on Sunday afternoon. She went to Greater Kailash with her driver, but asked him to wait there and left for dinner with her friends. She was supposed to take a flight from IGI airport on Sunday night. The plan was that her friends would drive the car back and hand it over to the driver,” said an officer.

According to police, the dead, Phoolwati, had been staying in a night shelter near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara with her family for the last five years. She used to beg for a living. “The incident took place around 9.15 pm. The accused and her friends had dinner in a restaurant and left for the airport. Phoolwati was crossing the road when the car hit her and her saree got stuck in the SUV’s tyre on the left side,” alleged a senior police officer said.

“Passersby screamed for the driver to stop, but she allegedly tried to drive away,” said a police officer. A passerby, Sushil Kumar, alleged: “The entire incident took place within two minutes. We were screaming and running behind the car… She eventually ended up on the wrong side and her vehicle was intercepted at a police picket in the outer circle. By then, the woman, who was being dragged, appeared to be dead.”

Police said the car was stopped by head constable Naresh Singh. “The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Police have recorded the statements of eyewitnesses,” an officer said, adding that police have found footage from a CCTV at an eatery in the area.

DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma confirmed the incident and the arrest. “We have registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 (A) (death due to negligent act) of the IPC against the accused, and have arrested her from the spot,” he said.

