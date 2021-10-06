Delhi: Woman, her two children die in LPG cylinder blast

A 36-year-old woman and her two children died after an LPG cylinder exploded inside their house in Central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area Tuesday.

Police said the woman, Sushila, was sleeping with her children, Mohan (7) and Mansi (7), inside their room when the cylinder exploded in the kitchen. The three sustained injuries and were trapped inside the house.

During an enquiry, police found that Sushila’s eldest daughter, Mehak (13), was cooking food inside the kitchen when the blast happened. She escaped in time and sustained over 40 per cent burn injuries.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Services Chief, said they received a call about the incident at 7 am. Firemen rushed with two fire tenders to the spot and rescued all four persons. The mother and her twins were shifted to Safdarjung and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital but doctors declared them brought dead. Mehak is undergoing treatment.

The woman’s husband, Rajesh Kumar, wasn’t at home at the time and has been informed about the deaths.