Delhi: Woman, her 2 kids dead after being hit by train

A 36-year-old woman and her two children, aged 13 and 8, died Tuesday after they were hit by a train while crossing a railway track near Shivaji Bridge railway station, said police.

Police said three other family members who accompanied them sustained injuries.

Harendra K Singh, DCP, (Railways), said the incident took place around 6:20 pm, when the six people were crossing tracks between Tilak and Shivaji Bridge.

The family was on its way to board a train to Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Police said they are probing the matter.

