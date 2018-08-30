Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Delhi: Woman held after throwing power bank in rage at airport

“She was asked to remove her power bank but she got agitated and threw the device at the wall. It burst on impact, leading to panic,” a senior officer said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2018 1:29:01 am
igi airport woman held, woman held at delhi airport, woman throws power bank, woman power bank airport, igi airport woman creates ruckus CISF personnel rushed towards the screening room of level 1, from where they detained the woman. (Representational Image)
Delhi Police has arrested a 56-year-old woman for allegedly creating a ruckus at Indira Gandhi International Airport, after she was asked by screening staff of Delhi International Airport Limited to remove a power bank from her check-in luggage.

“We have arrested the woman, Malvika Tiwari, a resident of Defence Colony, after registering an FIR under IPC sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter). She was later released on bail,” DCP (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Investigation revealed she was sitting at Terminal 1 and was waiting to board a flight to Dharamshala when she was called back by the airlines. “She was asked to remove her power bank but she got agitated and threw the device at the wall. It burst on impact, leading to panic,” a senior officer said.

CISF personnel rushed towards the screening room of level 1, from where they detained the woman. “She was taken to the police station and arrested. Police have recorded the statement of a CISF sub-inspector as part of the probe,” an officer said, adding that the woman has apologised to the airline.

