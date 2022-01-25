Delhi: Woman held for trying to ‘sell’ her baby

A 30-year-old woman was arrested from North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi for allegedly trying to sell her one-month-old child for Rs 30,000. Police said the woman was allegedly in touch with a gang who were trying to find a couple to ‘sell’ the baby to and set a deal of Rs 2 lakh for themselves.

Police said three more persons were arrested in connection with the case. The mother has been sent to Tihar Jail, along with the child, police said.

According to police, they received a tip that a gang was trying to sell an infant and were looking for couples who can “pay well”. Two police personnel posed as a couple and contacted the accused Saturday. “We sent constable Rakesh and constable Anju to meet a woman and her two associates. The accused promised to give them a child for Rs 50,000,” said an officer.

A team led by sub-inspector Lalit Kumar accepted the deal and went to Mangolpuri. One of the accused had called the woman to come with her baby. The deal was finalised and the constables paid Rs 50,000, police said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, said, “We recovered the cash that was given for the baby. We have seized their phones…”