Delhi: Woman held for running over 2, cops broaden investigation

Two days after a 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running over a 79-year-old doctor and his 62-year-old wife in Dwarka area, police said they are probing allegations that the vehicle was being driven by her sister.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the accident took place around 6.30 pm on April 4, and subsequently, Deepakshi Choudhary (30) accompanied the injured to Manipal hospital. “She stated that she was driving the vehicle and she committed the accident. She also produced her documents to the investigation officer. However, the family of the victim doubted whether her sister was actually driving the vehicle. The facts are being verified.”

Police said the couple were identified as Shanti Swroop Arora, a retired doctor, and his wife Anjana. Both were residents of APPU Enclave at Dwarka’s Sector 11. Their children are in the US. “The incident was caught on camera. In the video, a Baleno hits the couple and runs over them. The driver comes out of the car, goes to the rear side of the vehicle and later calls somebody after taking her mobile phone from the car. People come at the spot and try to rescue the victims by pushing the hatchback. One of the victims is seen lying at the rear side of the vehicle,” a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in front of a mosque and some locals immediately gathered. The car was removed, and they were taken to nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries,” a senior police officer said. An FIR was registered against Choudhary, who works at a multinational company. “During questioning, she said she was thinking about something when she was driving,” the officer said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the victim’s family members alleged that the car was driven by Choudhary’s younger sister.