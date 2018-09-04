Delhi: Woman held for killing child needed psychological help, was taken to dargah, say parents

Police had on September 1 arrested Khan for allegedly strangulating her daughter with a chunni inside her house in Nizamuddin, and sent her to Tihar Jail. Police had on September 1 arrested Khan for allegedly strangulating her daughter with a chunni inside her house in Nizamuddin, and sent her to Tihar Jail.

Days before she allegedly killed her seven-month-old daughter, Adiba Khan had penned down her thoughts in a register: “You people do not love me. My health has deteriorating… I feel anxious and have been panicking. My hands have a burning sensation like someone applied chilli on them. Those who do not believe their daughters, someday the same will happen to them.”

Police had on September 1 arrested Khan for allegedly strangulating her daughter with a chunni inside her house in Nizamuddin, and sent her to Tihar Jail. Khan had initially claimed her daughter died due to drowning, but when the post-mortem report opined that the child died due to “fatal pressure on the neck”, police questioned her and she reportedly confessed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal had Saturday claimed the woman was under financial stress and had several medical issues. “She thought her child was the reason for the problems, so she planned to kill her,” Biswal said.

Khan’s family has now claimed she had “showed signs of mental distress” and had earlier been taken to Safdarjung Hospital for psychiatric evaluation. They have also pressed for her to be admitted to a hospital instead of the jail. “My daughter was mentally unstable, she did not hate her own daughter. Her in-laws used to claim that since the child was born around midnight, she was cursed, but only once did my daughter talk about that. We must look at things in context before claiming that she killed her own daughter…,” claimed Aslam, father of the accused.

The family produced a medical document in which the doctor had observed that the patient had a “feeling of dying, tingling sensations in her hands and feet, fear at sudden noise”. She was prescribed Clonazepam and her parents were advised to get her admitted to the psychiatric facility at Safdarjung Hospital.

But her husband, Israr, instead took her to a local dargah for treatment in Budaun, her family claimed. Israr was not available for comment as he had left his house for his native village in UP. “I took my daughter to several local doctors who could not diagnose what was wrong with her. She used to feel like someone was strangulating her. She would feel like she was about to die, and would even try to choke herself. After three visits to Safdarjung, my daughter was referred to the psychiatric ward but her husband took her to a dargah in Budaun instead,” alleged Aslam.

Khan’s mother, Nayab Begum, claimed that her daughter had started showing signs of distress over a year ago. “She would have panic attacks… She also tried to hang herself several times,” Begum claimed.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App