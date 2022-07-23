Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside the electrical maintenance staff room of a railway station in Delhi late on Thursday night by two railway employees. An FIR of gang rape was registered and four railway employees, including two who facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside, were arrested.

DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh said the accused have been identified as Satish Kumar (35), Vinod Kumar (38), Mangal Chand Meena (33) and Jagdish Chand (37) – all railway employees in the electrical department. All four accused were arrested within two hours of an FIR being registered and the accused were produced before a Delhi court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody, he added.

“We received a call at around 3.27 am on July 22 in which the woman has alleged that she was raped by two men inside a room at railway station. During investigation, we found that the incident took place inside a train lighting hut,” he said.

Singh said the woman informed the police that she was separated from her husband for the last one year and was engaged in a court case for divorce. “Around two years ago, she came into contact with one of the accused, through a common friend. He told her that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her too. They started talking on the phone, and on July 21, he called her to invite her to his house for a small birthday party for his son and for buying a new house,” he added. According to Singh, the accused picked the woman up from Kirti Nagar Metro station at around 10.30 pm and brought her to the railway station.

Singh said the woman alleged that she was asked to sit in a train lighting hut, which is for the electrical maintenance staff. “After some minutes, the accused along with his friend came inside the room and bolted it. They sexually assaulted her one after another and two of his accomplices facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside,” he said.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 376D (gang rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement).