Delhi: Woman, her friend arrested for planning robbery carried out at brother-in-law’s house

Police said said they received a call on June 26 alleging that two men had robbed a woman at gunpoint at Meera Kunj in Nilothi Extension.

A 21-year-old woman and her friend, with whom she had struck up an acquaintance while playing PUBG, have been arrested for allegedly planning a robbery carried out at her brother-in-law’s house in West Delhi’s Meera Kunj.

DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Jyoti and her friend Sunny. “Sunny has been working at a printing press in Naraina for the last three years, but it was closed during lockdown. Then he started working as a delivery boy. He struck up an acquaintance with Jyoti while playing PUBG.”

He added, “Jyoti, who was earlier working with a second-hand car dealer but is now jobless, lives with her mother and two younger sisters. Two of her elder sisters, including the complainant, are married and live separately. Jyoti was in dire need of money and decided to rob her brother-in-law’s house with the help of Sunny,” he said.

Singh said they received a call on June 26 alleging that two men had robbed a woman at gunpoint at Meera Kunj in Nilothi Extension. “The complainant, Shashi, informed us that two men came at around 1 pm and asked about her husband. She opened the door thinking they were friends of her husband. But moments after entering her house, one of them pointed a pistol at her head and the other one forcefully held her mouth closed. After ransacking the place, they managed to escape from the spot and an FIR was registered,” he added.

During investigation, police scanned the CCTV footages from the area and found that the accused persons came on a two-wheeler which they parked around 250 meters away from the spot. But when the victim had raised an alarm, they left the two-wheeler behind while escaping.

“Police found the two-wheeler was registered in the name of one Amar who had shifted three years ago. Police personnel were deployed near the two-wheeler and when Sunny later came to take his vehicle, he was apprehended,” he said.

Also Read | Gym trainer accused of harbouring slain Delhi gangster gets bail

During questioning, Sunny told the police that Jyoti had told him that cash amounting to around Rs 60,000 was available at her brother-in-law’s house. The owner of the printing press had given him the two-wheeler. Following Sunny’s statement, Jyoti was later arrested.

“She told the police that her brother-in-law, Brijesh, had a painting business and she knew that he always kept cash at his residence. She said after Brijesh had left his residence to go to work, she informed her friends who she had roped in to carry out the robbery. But the men reportedly did not find the money as Brijesh had taken the cash with him to pay his employees,” police said, adding that a toy pistol has been recovered and efforts are on to nab the other accomplices.