Delhi: Woman, four kids die after inhaling toxic fumes of angithi

A 30-year-old woman and her four children died after they inhaled toxic fumes from an angithi in their room in Seemapuri area of Shahdara. They were found dead by their neighbour, who called the police when they didn’t open the door Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the deceased woman was identified as Radha (30) and the four children — two daughters aged around 11 years and 4 years — and two sons aged around 8 years and 3 years.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said they received a call around 1:30 pm that five persons were found in an unconscious state inside their house in Old Seemapuri.

“We rushed to the spot and found the bodies of a woman and her three kids. We were informed that one of the victims was taken to the hospital by his father Mohit Kalia. The doctors declared the child brought dead,” he said.

“We found an angithi and after local inquiry, we were informed that Mohit was staying in a rented accommodation with his wife and children. Our crime team inspected the spot and it seems that they died of suffocation. There was no ventilation inside their small room. But the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after conducting the post-mortem,” he added.