Delhi: Woman found dead near Mandi House

Delhi Police went into a tizzy after the half-burnt body of an unidentified, homeless woman was found on a footpath near Lady Irwin College at Mandi House, late Friday night.

Police said the incident came to light when they received a call about the body around 2 am. “Police officers rushed to the spot and found a half-burnt body, which was covered by a blanket. They later called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) of the New Delhi district police to lift fingerprints and other evidence from the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Her body has been shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital’s mortuary for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, police said.

“The woman was aged between 35 and 40 years, and there were burn injuries on the body. However, the wounds were not fresh. Further investigations are underway,” said DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

A plastic bag containing food items was found near the body, police said, adding that no foul play is suspected so far. Police suspect the woman may have died due to health issues but are yet to ascertain the cause of burn injuries. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under CrPC section 174.

“We are approaching other police stations to establish her identity and scanning CCTV footage from the area,” police said.