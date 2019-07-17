Delhi: Woman flees with e-rickshaw after argument with driver

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob an e-rickshaw from a man in Paharganj Tuesday. The woman, Renu, was arrested after she was caught hold of by bystanders in the area.

Police said the driver, Abhishek Kumar, was waiting for passengers at the Sadar Thana Road, when the woman came and sat beside him, next to the driver’s seat.

“I felt uncomfortable and told her to take the passenger’s seat, but she refused. She started arguing with me. All the seats were vacant. After some time, I got up and told her to leave. Instead, she drove away with my vehicle. I raised an alarm, and some bike-borne men gave chase and eventually caught her,” said Kumar.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), police said.