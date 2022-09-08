scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Delhi: Woman fights phone snatcher in Badarpur; incident caught on camera

The police said they received a call at the Badarpur police station around 11.30 pm that day regarding the incident at Tajpur Pahadi.

In a CCTV footage of the incident the man can be seen trying to snatch the woman’s phone. (Express)

A woman fought off a snatcher who attempted to steal her mobile phone while going to visit her friend in the Capital’s Badarpur area, said the police Thursday.

In a CCTV footage of the incident from September 4, the man can be seen trying to snatch the woman’s phone and hit her as she grabs onto his t-shirt.

The police said they received a call at the Badarpur police station around 11.30 pm that day regarding the incident at Tajpur Pahadi. They added she had caught the thief by his shirt, but the man ran away after the phone fell down.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “A case under IPC sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault during an attempt to commit theft), and 511 (punishment for offences without express provision) has been filed, and the matter is being investigated.”

No arrests have been made so far.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:25:22 pm
