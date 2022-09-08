Delhi: Woman fights phone snatcher in Badarpur; incident caught on camera

A woman fought off a snatcher who attempted to steal her mobile phone while going to visit her friend in the Capital’s Badarpur area, said the police Thursday.

In a CCTV footage of the incident from September 4, the man can be seen trying to snatch the woman’s phone and hit her as she grabs onto his t-shirt.

#JUSTIN:At 11.27 pm on Sept 4,victim was visiting her friend in Badarpur and a man tried to snatch her mobile phone but she fought and caught the person with T-shirt and her phone fell down. He managed to escape.FIR lodged: DCP (southeast) Esha Pandey.@IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/GLN4OkEVSU — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) September 8, 2022

The police said they received a call at the Badarpur police station around 11.30 pm that day regarding the incident at Tajpur Pahadi. They added she had caught the thief by his shirt, but the man ran away after the phone fell down.

Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “A case under IPC sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault during an attempt to commit theft), and 511 (punishment for offences without express provision) has been filed, and the matter is being investigated.”

No arrests have been made so far.